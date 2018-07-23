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  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1

Discontinued

SmartTouch-XLElectric shaver

HQ9190

4.3
| (32) Reviews | 90% recommend this product
The best shaver from the world's no. 1
For men who only want the very best, SmartTouch-XL combines advanced Speed-XL shaving heads with the unique SmartTouch Contour Following system for a perfectly close shave, even in the hard to reach areas.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Perfectly close, even in-hard to-reach areas

The best shaver from the world's no. 1

SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.

Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *Compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

Personal Comfort Control adapts to your skin type

Personal Comfort Control adapts to your skin type

Personal Comfort Control adapts the shaver to your skin type. Select the 'Normal' setting for a fast and comfortable close shave. Select 'Sensitive' for a comfortable close shave with maximum skin comfort.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

32

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

23/07/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

SmartTouch-XL

I've always used Phillishave Electric razors and I find this one is the best, I'm so impressed I now have two, cool design, easy to handle, smooth shave, easy to maintain and reliable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SmartTouch-XL HQ9190 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SmartTouch-XL HQ9190 Electric shaver

03/09/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

it was top of the range when i got it

I have the old speed xl over 12 years old . just ordered new blades. very smooth shave. I am 75 +. hope it gives me another 12 years.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SmartTouch-XL HQ9190 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SmartTouch-XL HQ9190 Electric shaver

03/09/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

it was top of the range when i got it

I have the old speed xl over 12 years old . just ordered new blades. very smooth shave. I am 75 +. hope it gives me another 12 years.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SmartTouch-XL HQ9190 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SmartTouch-XL HQ9190 Electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 