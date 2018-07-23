2 year warranty
Discontinued
Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.
The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *Compared to standard rotary shaving heads.
Personal Comfort Control adapts the shaver to your skin type. Select the 'Normal' setting for a fast and comfortable close shave. Select 'Sensitive' for a comfortable close shave with maximum skin comfort.
4.3
of 5
32
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Trotter2000
23/07/2018
United Kingdom
SmartTouch-XL
I've always used Phillishave Electric razors and I find this one is the best, I'm so impressed I now have two, cool design, easy to handle, smooth shave, easy to maintain and reliable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartTouch-XL HQ9190 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartTouch-XL HQ9190 Electric shaver
pufferman
03/09/2017
United Kingdom
it was top of the range when i got it
I have the old speed xl over 12 years old . just ordered new blades. very smooth shave. I am 75 +. hope it gives me another 12 years.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartTouch-XL HQ9190 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartTouch-XL HQ9190 Electric shaver
bracken
03/09/2017
United Kingdom
it was top of the range when i got it
I have the old speed xl over 12 years old . just ordered new blades. very smooth shave. I am 75 +. hope it gives me another 12 years.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartTouch-XL HQ9190 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartTouch-XL HQ9190 Electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.