2 year warranty
Discontinued
TripleTrack
1 head
Dual-blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
The Philips shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
4.3
of 5
120
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
TeeCee99
28/07/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Very good engineering
This is the third head I have replaced, the razor is the best I have used please keep providing the heads
Pros
Well made
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerTouch HQ9/50 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerTouch HQ9/50 shaving heads
leberet9
30/06/2013
United Kingdom
Have owned a phillips electric for many years
Bought this to revitalize my razor which is much cheaper than buying a new one. It was easy to fit and works a treat !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerTouch HQ9/50 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerTouch HQ9/50 shaving heads
SunBack
27/04/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent as always
Having been using Phillips shavers for over 40yrs I had no hesitation in buying more products. As always no messing no problem and an ideal product. HIGHLY RECCOMENDED.........
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerTouch HQ9/50 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerTouch HQ9/50 shaving heads