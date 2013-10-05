2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy the touch of satin.
Philips SatinSoft epilator with skin care system protects the skin against pulling and maximises hygiene. Cordless and rechargeable, for comfortable use wherever you want. Includes a sensitive area cap.
SkinCare system
Cordless
Unique Philips design which contains hypo-allergenic bristles for optimal hygiene, fits perfectly in your hand for optimal handling in all conditions and can be used wet and dry.
Gently vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin for a pleasant epilation process.
This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hair without pulling the skin.
3.9
of 5
15
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
zaps
05/10/2013
United Kingdom
help me with this!
i just bought the epilator yesterday and it is not painful as i expected from a first time user's point of view. But the problem is i dont know how to remove the epilator head, can someone tell me how coz i might break the head. It has no button for easy cap or head removal compared to the other philips epilator. Thank you!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator
Sandie71
05/10/2013
United Kingdom
help me with this!
i just bought the epilator yesterday and it is not painful as i expected from a first time user's point of view. But the problem is i dont know how to remove the epilator head, can someone tell me how coz i might break the head. It has no button for easy cap or head removal compared to the other philips epilator. Thank you!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator
Huhec
04/12/2013
España
Imprescindible en nuestro armario
Depiladora fácil de usar, no causa ningún dolor porque no notas el tirón. Y el resultado final.......de profesional.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6520/01 Depiladora
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6520/01 Depiladora