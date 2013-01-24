Home
    PowerTouch dry electric shaver

    PT715
      PowerTouch dry electric shaver

      PT715

      PowerTouch dry electric shaver

      PowerTouch dry electric shaver

      A really close shave

      The Philips PowerTouch system of the PT715/16 adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes, full washability and proven Super Lift and Cut shaving performance, it ensures that you are always ready to quickly finish your morning routine.

        dry electric shaver

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        A really close shave

        • Super Lift&Cut
        • Flexing heads
        Corded operation for constant power

        Corded operation for constant power

        Corded operation for a reliable shave that you can always count on

        Super Lift & Cut system for a comfortably close shave

        Super Lift & Cut system for a comfortably close shave

        The dual-blade system built into our electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave

        Dynamic contour response adjusts to curves in the face and neck

        Dynamic contour response adjusts to curves in the face and neck

        Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave

        Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

        Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

        Fully washable shaver with QuickRinse system rinses clean in less time

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving System
          Super Lift&Cut
          Contour-following
          Dynamic contour response

        • Ease of use

          Shaving time
          Corded operation
          Cleaning
          • Fully washable shaver
          • Quick rinse hair chamber

        • Design

          Handle
          Easy grip
          Finishing
          Hi gloss plastic front shell
          Colour
          Noble blue

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protection cap

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Stand-by power
          < 0.2  W
          Max power consumption
          5.4  W

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

