    SmartClick

    oil-control cleansing brush

    RQ585/50
    Advanced cleansing, oil free feeling
      SmartClick oil-control cleansing brush

      RQ585/50
      Advanced cleansing, oil free feeling

      Longer oil control than manual cleansing. This is a brush head that you click onto your shaver. 1 minute of deep cleansing with the brush helps cleanse oil deeply. You can use the brush in combination with your own cleansing product.

      SmartClick oil-control cleansing brush

      Advanced cleansing, oil free feeling

      Longer oil control than manual cleansing. This is a brush head that you click onto your shaver. 1 minute of deep cleansing with the brush helps cleanse oil deeply. You can use the brush in combination with your own cleansing product.

      SmartClick

      SmartClick

      oil-control cleansing brush

        Advanced cleansing, oil free feeling

        Longer oil control than manual cleansing

        • Super Soft
        Oil-control cleansing brush head

        Oil-control cleansing brush head

        The rotating brush, which you use in combination with your own daily cleansing products, gives a longer-lasting oil-control effect, which contributes to healthy-looking skin.

        SmartClick: simply click onto your Philips shaver

        SmartClick: simply click onto your Philips shaver

        Simply click the brush onto your own Philips-compatible shaver* and cleanse your face

        Silky soft bristles cleanse as gently as your hands

        Silky soft bristles cleanse as gently as your hands

        The silky-soft bristles, made of 17,000 fibres each only 50 microns in diameter, are as gentle as your hands

        Seamlessly follows the curves of your face

        Constantly keeps the brush in close contact with your skin and reaches all hard-to-reach areas

        • Brush
          Brush

          CRP338/01

          Technical Specifications

          • Accessories

            Maintenance
            Protective cap

          • Design

            Colour
            Black
            Finishing
            High-gloss chrome ring

          • Ease of use

            Cleaning
            Washable

          • SmartClick attachment

            Fits product type
            • Shaver series 9000 (S9xxx)
            • Shaver series 7000 (S7xxx)
            • SensoTouch 3D (RQ12xx)
            • SensoTouch 2D (RQ11xx)
            • arcitec (RQ10xx)

