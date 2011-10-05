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  • Ultimate shaving experience
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  • Ultimate shaving experience
  • Ultimate shaving experience
  • Ultimate shaving experience
  • Ultimate shaving experience
  • Ultimate shaving experience
  • Ultimate shaving experience
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  • Ultimate shaving experience
  • Ultimate shaving experience
  • Ultimate shaving experience
  • Ultimate shaving experience
  • Ultimate shaving experience

Discontinued

Shaver series 9000 SensoTouchWet and dry electric shaver

RQ1260/17

4.4
| (237) Reviews | 90% recommend this product

1 award

Ultimate shaving experience
Our most advanced shave yet, the SensoTouch 3D RQ1260 shaver gives you the ultimate shaving experience. The GyroFlex 3D system follows every contour of your face and shaves every hair in just a few strokes with its UltraTrack heads.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

with GyroFlex 3D system

Ultimate shaving experience

  • UltraTrack & GyroFlex 3D

  • 60 min cordless use/1 hr charge

  • Precision trimmer

Philips GyroFlex 3D system adjusts seamlessly to every curve

Philips GyroFlex 3D system adjusts seamlessly to every curve

The GyroFlex 3D contour-following heads of the shaver adjust seamlessly to every curve of your face, minimising pressure and irritation on your skin.

UltraTrack heads catch every hair with just a few strokes

UltraTrack heads catch every hair with just a few strokes

Get a close shave that minimises skin irritation. The shaving head has 3 specialised tracks: slots for normal hair, channels for long or flat laying hair and holes for the shortest stubble on your face.

Shavers with Super Lift & Cut Action

Shavers with Super Lift & Cut Action

The dual-blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.

Technical specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

237

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

05/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The best dry shave I have ever had - honestly !

I was sceptical because it looks so different from all the shavers I have ever had before but I was convinced even before I had finished my first shave ! The heads design follows convex and concave contours of the face much closer than anything I've experienced. The result gives the closest and smoothest finish. The overall design is ergonomic and easy in use. No need to apply pressure to the face - just watch the on-line video and replicate ! Brilliant piece of kit.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/16 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/16 Wet and dry electric shaver

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent, easy to use shaver.

This shaver reaches the areas that others do not. Very quick to re-charge and excellent ease of use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/17 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/17 Wet and dry electric shaver

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

1ST CLASS PRODUCT/GREAT DESIGN

I BOUGHT MY FIRST PHILISHAVE IN 1954, A TWO HEADED MODEL. THEY ARE BY FAR THE BEST ON THE MARKET, AND I HAVE FOLLOWED THEIR IMPROVEMENTS THROUGH THE YEARS ONLY BRIEFLY DIVERTING. THIS PRESENT MODEL IS SO SMOOTH AND QUIET IT IS A TOP QUALITY PRODUCT. BEST SHAVE EVER.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/17 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/17 Wet and dry electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 