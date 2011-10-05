2 year warranty
Discontinued
UltraTrack & GyroFlex 3D
60 min cordless use/1 hr charge
Precision trimmer
The GyroFlex 3D contour-following heads of the shaver adjust seamlessly to every curve of your face, minimising pressure and irritation on your skin.
Get a close shave that minimises skin irritation. The shaving head has 3 specialised tracks: slots for normal hair, channels for long or flat laying hair and holes for the shortest stubble on your face.
The dual-blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
Awards
4.4
of 5
237
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Smoothie
05/10/2011
United Kingdom
The best dry shave I have ever had - honestly !
I was sceptical because it looks so different from all the shavers I have ever had before but I was convinced even before I had finished my first shave ! The heads design follows convex and concave contours of the face much closer than anything I've experienced. The result gives the closest and smoothest finish. The overall design is ergonomic and easy in use. No need to apply pressure to the face - just watch the on-line video and replicate ! Brilliant piece of kit.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/16 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/16 Wet and dry electric shaver
superwell
03/10/2011
United Kingdom
Excellent, easy to use shaver.
This shaver reaches the areas that others do not. Very quick to re-charge and excellent ease of use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/17 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/17 Wet and dry electric shaver
TANGLEFOOT
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
1ST CLASS PRODUCT/GREAT DESIGN
I BOUGHT MY FIRST PHILISHAVE IN 1954, A TWO HEADED MODEL. THEY ARE BY FAR THE BEST ON THE MARKET, AND I HAVE FOLLOWED THEIR IMPROVEMENTS THROUGH THE YEARS ONLY BRIEFLY DIVERTING. THIS PRESENT MODEL IS SO SMOOTH AND QUIET IT IS A TOP QUALITY PRODUCT. BEST SHAVE EVER.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/17 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/17 Wet and dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.