Easy to select and lock in 20 length settings — 1 mm to 30 mm

Turn the wheel to simply select and lock in the length setting you want. Three adjustable combs provide length settings from 1 mm to 30 mm, with precisely 2 mm between each length on the main combs and 0.5 mm between each length on the precision comb. You can also use it without a comb for a close 0.5-mm trim.