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  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.

Discontinued

Shaver series 3000Electric shaver

HQ8270/21

4.2
| (73) Reviews | 93% recommend this product
Fast. Close. Efficient.
The Speed-XL shaving heads with three tracks of this Philips electric shaver offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Fast. Close. Efficient.

  • With Jet Clean system

SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.

FastRinse with anti-bacterial coating inside

FastRinse with anti-bacterial coating inside

Anti-bacterial coating inside the shaving unit ensures that the shaver is rinsed clean in seconds.

Super Lift & Cut technology

Super Lift & Cut technology

The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

73

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

30/04/2014

Nederland

Nederland

super

\super apparaat. Bij dit apparaat heb ik nog nooit huidirritatie gehad. Ik kreeg dat wel bij de Philips waarbij ik zakjes had om nat te scheren. Maar dit is het einde

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8270/21 Elektrisch scheerapparaat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8270/21 Elektrisch scheerapparaat

23/07/2013

Nederland

Nederland

een prima apparaat

Goede scheerkwaliteit, goed schoon te maken, snel op te laden en lange accuduur

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8270/21 Elektrisch scheerapparaat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8270/21 Elektrisch scheerapparaat

23/07/2013

Nederland

Nederland

een prima apparaat

Goede scheerkwaliteit, goed schoon te maken, snel op te laden en lange accuduur

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8270/21 Elektrisch scheerapparaat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8270/21 Elektrisch scheerapparaat

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 