2 year warranty
Discontinued
With Jet Clean system
Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.
Anti-bacterial coating inside the shaving unit ensures that the shaver is rinsed clean in seconds.
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
4.2
of 5
73
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
ed47
30/04/2014
Nederland
super
\super apparaat. Bij dit apparaat heb ik nog nooit huidirritatie gehad. Ik kreeg dat wel bij de Philips waarbij ik zakjes had om nat te scheren. Maar dit is het einde
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8270/21 Elektrisch scheerapparaat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8270/21 Elektrisch scheerapparaat
geo238
23/07/2013
Nederland
een prima apparaat
Goede scheerkwaliteit, goed schoon te maken, snel op te laden en lange accuduur
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8270/21 Elektrisch scheerapparaat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8270/21 Elektrisch scheerapparaat
pluizerd
23/07/2013
Nederland
een prima apparaat
Goede scheerkwaliteit, goed schoon te maken, snel op te laden en lange accuduur
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8270/21 Elektrisch scheerapparaat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8270/21 Elektrisch scheerapparaat
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.