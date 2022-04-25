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All series

  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave

Discontinued

Shaver series 3000wet & dry electric shaver with pop-up trimmer

S3580/06

4.1
| (1249) Reviews | 85% recommend this product
Wet or Dry, Protective shave
The Shaver Series 3000 gives you an easy and convenient shave with more comfort at an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a ComfortCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Protects 10X better versus a regular blade*

Wet or Dry, Protective shave

  • ComfortCut blade system

  • 4-direction flex heads

  • 50 min cordless use/1 hr charge

Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jawline.

Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

1249

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

25/04/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

surprisingly good

As my eyesight is getting difficult my wife bought this for me. I wa a little sceptical as I had a foil type many ears ago and did not like it. This has been a joy to use. So convenient. Easy to handle, gives a good shave and after 10 days there is still plenty of charge left

Pros

Easy to use. Lightweight. Holds charge fir long time. Cleans under the tap

Cons

Nothing yet

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 S3560/11 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 S3560/11 Wet and dry electric shaver

17/04/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent no frills shaver

This is a very good shaver giving great results either when used dry or wet

Pros

good battery life, clean and close shave

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 S3560/11 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 S3560/11 Wet and dry electric shaver

18/01/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

A Quality Shave

The shaver gives an excellent shave, is comfortable to use and the battery life is excellent and charging is quick and efficient.

Pros

Easy to use, quick to shave

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 S3580/06 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 S3580/06 Wet and dry electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. Protects 10x better versus a regular blade — test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation