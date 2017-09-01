  • Guaranteed Philips Quality

    Convenient, close shave

      Shaver series 3000 Special Edition R2-D2 Men’s Electric Shaver<br>

      SW3700/07

      Convenient, close shave

      Choose the path to a close, convenient shave. Our ComfortCut blades with rounded profile heads glide smoothly over your skin for a protective shave.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £119.99

      Convenient, close shave

      Wield the force!

      • R2-D2 inspired shaver<br>
      • ComfortCut blades give a close shave<br>
      • 4-directional DynamicFlex heads<br>
      Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

      Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

      Get a comfortable dry shave. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glides smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

      27 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

      27 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

      27 self-sharpening blades. 56000 cuts per minute. Zero hairs left standing—no matter which direction they're growing in.

      Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

      Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

      Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jawline.

      40 minutes of cordless shaving after an eight-hour charge

      40 minutes of cordless shaving after an eight-hour charge

      You'll have 40+ minutes of running time – that's about 13 shaves – on an eight-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

      Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Simply pop the heads open and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

      Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

      Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

      Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

      2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      All of our shavers come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Protective cap
        Pop-up trimmer included
        Yes

      • Power

        Run time
        40 min/13 shaves
        Charging
        8 hours full charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Stand-by power
        0.1  W
        Max power consumption
        2  W

      • Design

        Colour
        Star Wars R2-D2
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip and handling

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30
        2 year guarantee
        Yes

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        4-direction Flex Heads
        Shaving system
        • ComfortCut Blade System
        • 27 self-sharpening blades

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Operation
        • Cordless use
        • Unplug before use

      Reviews

