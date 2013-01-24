Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
Deep facial cleansing
The SmartClick cleansing brush cleans your face thoroughly and leaves your skin with a smooth feeling and a healthy look. So, you feel confident that you always look good! See all benefits
Facial Cleansing Brush Replacement
The 32,000 active bristles each with a diameter of 50 µm, can reach even the hardest-to-reach areas of your face, cleansing it thoroughly. They remove dirt and dead skin cells, and increase micro-circulation, leaving your skin feeling smooth and looking healthy.
Compatible with the SmartClick facial cleansing brushes of Shaver series 7000 and the Deep Facial Cleansing Brush SH575.
The 14 mm long bristles have high flexibility, thereby ensuring less friction on sensitive skin, for a gentle cleansing effect. Suitable for everyday use.
To keep your cleansing brush hygienic, replace the brush head every 3 months by simply clicking a new brush head replacement (SH560) onto your SmartClick cleansing brush.
