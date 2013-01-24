Home
    Hairclipper series 5000

    hair clipper

    QC5360/15
    • Perfect Results Perfect Results Perfect Results
      Hairclipper series 5000 hair clipper

      QC5360/15
      Perfect Results

      Get an even haircut every time with the contour-following comb of this Philips Hair Clipper. The length settings are easy to select and lock into place. There are 11 length settings to choose from, ranging from 0.5 mm to 21 mm. See all benefits

        Perfect Results

        • Titanium Blades
        • 11 length settings
        • 45 mins' cordless use/8-hr charge
        Advanced titanium blades for superior cutting performance and long-lasting sharpness

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutter material
          Stainless steel with titanium coating
          Cutter width
          41  mm
          Number of length settings
          11
          Range of length settings
          0.5-21  mm
          Precision (size of steps)
          by 2  mm
          Maintenance free - No Oil needed
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Easy open hair chamber
          Brush out hairs
          Display
          Charging indicator
          Expert 2D comb
          Yes

        • Power system

          Battery type
          Ni-MH
          Charging time
          8 hours
          Running time
          up to 60 minutes

        • Design

          Easy grip
          Side panels
          Shape
          Ergonomic

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
