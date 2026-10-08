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10
d
Days
15
h
Hours
59
m
Minutes
54
s
Seconds
Discontinued
Ultimate styling and precision
Perfect your personal style with our most precise and versatile body trimmer. 13 premium tools empower you to craft your unique style, from head to toe. Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut blades and added control with a no-slip rubber grip.
13 tools
DualCut technology
Up to 120-min run time
Showerproof
This all-in-one hair trimmer features advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades, and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.
This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims, styles and clips your facial hair and grooms your body.
Create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair thanks to the body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades. These non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.
Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
Go to parts and accessories
Awards
4.3
of 5
1795
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
They
08/10/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Good product
Does what it says charge is good compact hassle free
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7941/15 17-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-09-17
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7941/15 17-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-09-17
Bishbosh
30/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Perfect
Excellent product and so versatile in what it does, easy to use and the battery lasts a long time
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer MG5950/15R1 Refurbished Series 5000
Date of Use 2026-07-01
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer MG5950/15R1 Refurbished Series 5000
Date of Use 2026-07-01
Zebra123415
05/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Lots of attachments easy to use
Very good razer with lots of attachments also easy to use and adjust
Pros
Easy to use, lots of attachments
Cons
Nothing really
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7951/15 17-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-06-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7951/15 17-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-06-01
We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind
We give products a second change with refurbishment
We help you replace parts instead of products
We take responsibility for our impact
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.