Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Shaving unit

    HQ1019
    • Three shaving heads on one driving unit Three shaving heads on one driving unit Three shaving heads on one driving unit
      -{discount-value}

      Shaving unit

      HQ1019

      Three shaving heads on one driving unit

      Need to replace your close shaving unit? This three-headed shaving unit fits all cool skin shaving devices. Guarantees a soft and fresh shave!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £58.99

      Shaving unit

      Three shaving heads on one driving unit

      Need to replace your close shaving unit? This three-headed shaving unit fits all cool skin shaving devices. Guarantees a soft and fresh shave!

      Three shaving heads on one driving unit

      Need to replace your close shaving unit? This three-headed shaving unit fits all cool skin shaving devices. Guarantees a soft and fresh shave!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £58.99

      Shaving unit

      Three shaving heads on one driving unit

      Need to replace your close shaving unit? This three-headed shaving unit fits all cool skin shaving devices. Guarantees a soft and fresh shave!

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all parts and accessories

      Shaving unit

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Three shaving heads on one driving unit

      Check compatibility data

      Renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality and 1:1 exchange.

      Optional Accessories

      See all parts and accessories
        * Suggested retail price

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product types
          1059X/20
          Fits product types
          PT725/14
          Fits product type:
          Already

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Get your welcome gift of 15% off*


            Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

            A welcome gift of 15% off*

            Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

            People that are happy to make use of their membership
            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?
            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
            *Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions
            **Sign up to stay informed, and register your product within 90 days after purchase

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount