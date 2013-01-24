Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    shaving head cleaning fluid

    HQ101
    Overall Rating / 5
    • For a clean shave For a clean shave For a clean shave
      -{discount-value}

      shaving head cleaning fluid

      HQ101
      Overall Rating / 5

      For a clean shave

      1 refill bottle of 150 ml cleaning fluid for Philishave shaving heads, suitable for 3-headed and 2-headed shavers.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      shaving head cleaning fluid

      For a clean shave

      1 refill bottle of 150 ml cleaning fluid for Philishave shaving heads, suitable for 3-headed and 2-headed shavers.

      For a clean shave

      1 refill bottle of 150 ml cleaning fluid for Philishave shaving heads, suitable for 3-headed and 2-headed shavers.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      shaving head cleaning fluid

      For a clean shave

      1 refill bottle of 150 ml cleaning fluid for Philishave shaving heads, suitable for 3-headed and 2-headed shavers.

      Similar products

      See all cleaning-accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        shaving head cleaning fluid

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        For a clean shave

        Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

        Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

        The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *Compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

        For a thorough clean

        After cleaning, the shaving heads of your Philips electric shaver smell, look and perform like new.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging

          Closed box
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        • Brush
          -{discount-value}

          Brush

          CRP338/01

          Philips shop price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount