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Discontinued

shaving heads

HQ177/40

4.2
| (5) Reviews | 80% recommend this product
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To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years
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Sharp and Close

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  • Lift & Cut

  • 3 heads

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Dual blade system: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

For smoother shaving and less skin irritation

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

5

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

2
1

04/08/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

excellent!!

had my philishave for about 3years & the symbol came up on the shaver to say change the heads which i have done & the shaving is so much quicker & less irritating! also a smoother shave the only problem is that the symbol is still on the shaver saying to change the heads ???? not botherd though glad i changed them as i am getting a much better shave !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ177/40 shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ177/40 shaving heads

30/09/2010

España

España

Precio y plazo

Este producto en mi ciudad lo hay solo en 2 ó 3 sítios mas caro y no en stock. En este caso la tienda online es mas rápida y económica que la compra tradicional. Buena experiencia.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ177/40 cabezales de afeitado

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ177/40 cabezales de afeitado

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great heads, just a shame they go blunt quick( @3 months for me)

Great heads, just a shame they go blunt quick( @3 months for me)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ177/40 shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ177/40 shaving heads

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