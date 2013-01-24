  • 2 year warranty

    NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

    HQ6710
      Innovative shaving system with integrated NIVEA FOR MEN emulsion or gel for an extra close and revitalising shave without the nicks or cuts. Improved Lift & Cut system, rechargeable and waterproof.

        with NIVEA FOR MEN lotion

        Unique NIVEA FOR MEN lotion dispenser shaving system

        Unique NIVEA FOR MEN lotion dispenser shaving system

        NIVEA FOR MEN lotion/gel moisturises during shaving to prepare your skin for a closer cut and protect against irritation. Vitamin-enriched and alcohol-free for healthy, energised skin. Easy-to-Insert Cartridge System.

        Hot water opens your pores, resulting in a close shave

        Hot water opens your pores, resulting in a close shave

        You can shave in and out of the shower: Hot water opens your pores, resulting in a close shave

        Lift & Cut shaving technology with blade system

        Blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving System
          Super Lift & Cut technology
          Contour-following
          • Individual floating heads
          • 3D Contour-following

        • Ease of use

          Display
          Charge indicator
          Charging
          Rechargeable
          Charging
          8 hours
          Wet and Dry
          Shower use
          Shaving time
          15 days
          Cleaning
          Washable

        • Accessories

          Stand
          Charging stand
          Pouch
          Soft pouch
          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protection cap

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
