2 year warranty
Discontinued
HQ8200/17
The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *Compared to standard rotary shaving heads.
Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.
Anti-bacterial coating inside the shaving unit ensures that the shaver is rinsed clean in seconds.
3.7
of 5
74
Reviews
Gilio
21/07/2013
Nederland
scheert prima.
ik scheer mij al van af mijn twaalfde jaar met een philips scheerapparaat,wat ik gebruikte van mijn vader daarna heb ik altijd een philips scheerapparaat gekocht. ik heb er nu zelfs drie in mijn bezit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8200 Elektrisch scheerapparaat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8200 Elektrisch scheerapparaat
lokkie
21/07/2013
Nederland
scheert prima.
ik scheer mij al van af mijn twaalfde jaar met een philips scheerapparaat,wat ik gebruikte van mijn vader daarna heb ik altijd een philips scheerapparaat gekocht. ik heb er nu zelfs drie in mijn bezit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8200 Elektrisch scheerapparaat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8200 Elektrisch scheerapparaat
vipje45
09/10/2011
Nederland
over de gehele linie uitstekend
Beste scheerapparaat dat ik ooit heb gehad. Met name het scheer resultaat is uitstekend. Apparaat ligt goed in de hand. Het apparaat ziet goed uit.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8200 Elektrisch scheerapparaat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8200 Elektrisch scheerapparaat
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.