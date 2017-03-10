Search terms

    All-in-one trimmer
      

      Multigroom series 3000 6-in-1, Face

      MG3710/15

      Try out a new look any day of the week with this durable all-in-one trimmer. Six quality tools allow you to easily create the exact facial style you want.

      Multigroom series 3000
      Multigroom series 3000

      6-in-1, Face

      All-in-one trimmer

      6-in-1 trimmer

      • 6 tools
      • Self-sharpening steel blades
      • Up to 60-min run time
      • Rinseable attachments
      Tempered steel blades that won't break, dull or rust

      Tempered steel blades that won't break, dull or rust

      The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.

      Trim and style your face with 6 tools

      Trim and style your face with 6 tools

      This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair.

      Trimmer edges beard and neck to complete your look

      Trimmer edges beard and neck to complete your look

      Use the trimmer without a comb to get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard and neck. The trimmer's shelf-sharpening blades remain as sharp as day 1, even after 3 years of use.

      Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

      Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

      Avoid nicks and cuts, as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.

      4 combs for trimming your face

      4 combs for trimming your face

      2 stubble combs (1, 2 mm) and 2 beard combs (3, 5 mm).

      60 minutes of runtime

      60 minutes of runtime

      This Philips trimmer gives you up to 60 minutes of cordless use from a single 16 hour charge.

      Easy-to-maintain attachments

      Easy-to-maintain attachments

      Your face and body trimmer is simple to maintain, with non-corrosive blades and water-resistant guards for easy cleaning.

      Store it and stay organised

      Store it and stay organised

      Declutter your bathroom and gym bag, and keep all your attachments in one place, with the small storage pouch for easy organisation and travel.

      Warranty for purchase protection

      Warranty for purchase protection

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

      Technical Specifications

      • Create the look you want

        Number of tools
        6 tools
        Styling tools
        • Trimmer
        • Nose and ear trimmer
        • 2 beard combs
        • 2 stubble combs
        Facial styling
        • Long beard
        • Short beard
        • Stubbled look
        • Sharp lines
        • Detailed styling
        • Goatee

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Pouch
        Storage pouch

      • Power

        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Run time
        60 minutes
        Charging
        16 hours full charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Off mode (no attachments)
        < 0.1 W
        Low energy mode
        < 0.3 W

      • Service

        2 year warranty
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Self-sharpening blades
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Maintenance-free
        No oil needed
        Cleaning
        Rinseable attachments

