    A really close shave
      A really close shave

      The Philips PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Plug it in and you'll never run out of power. Lift and Cut blades give you a close shave. With PowerTouch you'll always fly through your morning routine.

      A really close shave

      The Philips PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Plug it in and you'll never run out of power. Lift and Cut blades give you a close shave. With PowerTouch you'll always fly through your morning routine. See all benefits

      A really close shave

      The Philips PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Plug it in and you'll never run out of power. Lift and Cut blades give you a close shave. With PowerTouch you'll always fly through your morning routine. See all benefits

      A really close shave

      The Philips PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Plug it in and you'll never run out of power. Lift and Cut blades give you a close shave. With PowerTouch you'll always fly through your morning routine. See all benefits

        • Lift and Cut blades
        • Flexing heads
        45+ shaving minutes, 8-hour charge

        45+ shaving minutes, 8-hour charge

        An energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. You'll have 45+ minutes of shaving time - that's around 15 shaves - after 8 hours of charging. Plug it in for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

        ComfortCut blades glide gently for a smooth, close shave

        ComfortCut blades glide gently for a smooth, close shave

        ComfortCut blades have rounded edges that glide smoothly on your skin, so you always get a close yet comfortable shave.

        Dynamic contour response adjusts to curves in the face and neck

        Dynamic contour response adjusts to curves in the face and neck

        Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave.

        Simply rinses clean

        Simply rinses clean

        Simply pop the heads open and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          Lift&Cut
          Contour following
          Dynamic contour response

        • Ease of use

          Shaving time
          45+ minutes, up to 15 shaves
          Charging
          • Rechargeable
          • Cordless and corded operation
          • Quick charge 3 min for 1 shave
          Charging time
          • 8 hours
          • 3 min quick charge for 1 shave
          Display
          1 LED indication
          Cleaning
          • Fully washable shaver
          • Quick rinse hair chamber
          Display indicates
          • Battery full
          • Battery low
          • Charging
          • Replace shaving heads
          Operation
          • Corded and cordless
          • Rechargeable battery

        • Design

          Handle
          • Anti-slip
          • Ergonomic Easy Grip
          • Rubber

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

        • Power

          Battery type
          Lithium-ion
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Stand-by power
          < 0.25  W
          Max power consumption
          5.4  W

        • Service

          Replacement head
          • HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
          • Replace every 2 yrs with SH50 (these have replaced HQ8)
          Guarantee
          2 year guarantee

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

