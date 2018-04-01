  • 2 year warranty

    Multigroom series 3000

    6-in-1, Face

    MG3710/33
    1 award
    All-in-one trimmer
      Multigroom series 3000 6-in-1, Face

      MG3710/33
      All-in-one trimmer

      Try out a new look any day of the week with this durable all-in-one trimmer. Six quality tools allow you to easily create the exact facial style you want.

      Try out a new look any day of the week with this durable all-in-one trimmer. Six quality tools allow you to easily create the exact facial style you want.

      All-in-one trimmer

      Try out a new look any day of the week with this durable all-in-one trimmer. Six quality tools allow you to easily create the exact facial style you want.

        Multigroom series 3000

        Multigroom series 3000

        6-in-1, Face

        All-in-one trimmer

        6-in-1 trimmer

        • 6 tools
        • Self-sharpening steel blades
        • Up to 60-min run time
        • Rinseable attachments
        Tempered steel blades that won't break, dull or rust

        Tempered steel blades that won't break, dull or rust

        The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.

        Trim and style your face with 6 tools

        Trim and style your face with 6 tools

        This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair.

        Trimmer edges beard and neck to complete your look

        Trimmer edges beard and neck to complete your look

        Use the trimmer without a comb to get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard and neck. The trimmer's shelf-sharpening blades remain as sharp as day 1, even after 3 years of use.

        Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

        Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

        Avoid nicks and cuts, as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.

        4 combs for trimming your face

        4 combs for trimming your face

        2 stubble combs (1, 2 mm) and 2 beard combs (3, 5 mm).

        60 minutes of runtime

        60 minutes of runtime

        This Philips trimmer gives you up to 60 minutes of cordless use from a single 16 hour charge.

        Easy-to-maintain attachments

        Easy-to-maintain attachments

        Your face and body trimmer is simple to maintain, with non-corrosive blades and water-resistant guards for easy cleaning.

        Store it and stay organised

        Store it and stay organised

        Declutter your bathroom and gym bag, and keep all your attachments in one place, with the small storage pouch for easy organisation and travel.

        3-year guarantee and worldwide voltage

        We back this Philips trimmer with a 3-year guarantee. Our grooming products are built to last and engineered to give a reliable performance, time after time. This trimmer's parts never need to be oiled, and its battery is compatible with all voltages, worldwide.

        Technical Specifications

        • Create the look you want

          Number of tools
          6 tools
          Styling tools
          • Trimmer
          • Nose and ear trimmer
          • 2 beard combs
          • 2 stubble combs
          Facial styling
          • Long beard
          • Short beard
          • Stubbled look
          • Sharp lines
          • Detailed styling
          • Goatee

        • Cutting system

          Self-sharpening blades
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush
          Pouch
          Storage pouch

        • Power

          Battery type
          Ni-MH
          Run time
          60 minutes
          Charging
          16 hours full charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          Rinseable attachments
          Maintenance-free
          No oil needed

        • Service

          3-year guarantee
          Yes

