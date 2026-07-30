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All series

  • One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair and body

Multigroom series 700016-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

MG7736/15

4.4
| (1779) Reviews | 90% recommend this product
One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair and body
Perfect your style with our most precise and versatile trimmer. 13 premium tools empower you to craft your unique style, from head to toe. Enjoy maximum precision with self-sharpening blades and full control with a no-slip rubber grip.
See all benefits

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

16-in-1 premium trimmer for ultimate versatility

One tool, ultimate styling for face, hair and body

  • 16 tools

  • Self-sharpening metal blades

  • Up to 120-min run time

  • Showerproof

Tempered steel blades that won't break, dull or rust

Tempered steel blades that won't break, dull or rust

The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.

16 pieces to trim your face and hair

16 pieces to trim your face and hair

The Philips Multigroom 7000 all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 16 attachments to provide a full-body grooming solution.

Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

Create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair thanks to the body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades. These non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

1779

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

30/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Perfect

Excellent product and so versatile in what it does, easy to use and the battery lasts a long time

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer MG5950/15R1 Refurbished Series 5000

Date of Use 2026-07-01

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer MG5950/15R1 Refurbished Series 5000

Date of Use 2026-07-01

05/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Lots of attachments easy to use

Very good razer with lots of attachments also easy to use and adjust

Pros

Easy to use, lots of attachments

Cons

Nothing really

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7951/15 17-in-1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-06-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7951/15 17-in-1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-06-01

30/05/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

A fine piece of kit

I'm a 60 year old man and have hair starting to sprout from the oddest places, let's leave it at that. Having different heads and guards allows me to quickly and safely remove unruly hairs from eyebrows, ears, nose and other 'intimate' areas. No nicks, no problems and holds it's charge really well.

Pros

Small, neat, easy to switch heads and guards, holds charge better than expected.

Cons

Power button easy to switch on or off by accident, when you have sausages for fingers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7941/15 17-in-1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-05-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7941/15 17-in-1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-05-04

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 