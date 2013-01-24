Home
    Bodygroom series 7000

    Showerproof body groomer

    TT2039/15
      -{discount-value}

      Bodygroom series 7000 Showerproof body groomer

      TT2039/15
      The ultimate all-in-one solution, the Series 7000 features an integrated trimmer on one side and a skin-friendly contour system on the other, for a comfortable and convenient trim or shave, anywhere below the neck. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      The ultimate all-in-one solution, the Series 7000 features an integrated trimmer on one side and a skin-friendly contour system on the other, for a comfortable and convenient trim or shave, anywhere below the neck. See all benefits

      The ultimate all-in-one solution, the Series 7000 features an integrated trimmer on one side and a skin-friendly contour system on the other, for a comfortable and convenient trim or shave, anywhere below the neck. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      The ultimate all-in-one solution, the Series 7000 features an integrated trimmer on one side and a skin-friendly contour system on the other, for a comfortable and convenient trim or shave, anywhere below the neck. See all benefits

        Powerful trim, precise shave

        Everywhere below the neck

        • Skin contour system
        • Integrated comb, 3-11 mm
        • 50 mins' cordless use/8 hr charge
        • Dual-sided design
        Adapts to the surface of your body for a precise shave

        Adapts to the surface of your body for a precise shave

        The skin contour system catches and cut hairs of different lengths, without the need for multiple tools or skin contact with sharp edges. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result. The added flexibility of the contour system follows every angle and surface of your body for precisely the look you want.

        Rounded tips and hypoallergenic foil for skin comfort

        Rounded tips and hypoallergenic foil for skin comfort

        The skin comfort system features a hypoallergenic foil and rounded tips to protect your skin while shaving.

        Includes adjustable comb, trims hair from 3-11 mm

        Includes adjustable comb, trims hair from 3-11 mm

        The integrated trimmer and adjustable comb with 5 length settings are designed to offer more power to cut even the thickest hair. To maintain your desired hair length or get a natural look, adjust the comb to a length between 3 and 11 mm. You can use the shaving system on the other side for a closer result.

        50 minutes cordless use after an 8-hour charge

        50 minutes cordless use after an 8-hour charge

        High-power NiMH battery for full-body use, with 50 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge. The battery light indicates power status when the battery is low or full.

        Easy to clean and use in or out of the shower

        Easy to clean and use in or out of the shower

        Provides a comfortable and close result in and out of the shower. The body groomer is 100% showerproof, so you can simply rinse it clean when you've finished. For longer hair, trimming performance may be better on dry hair.

        Ergonomic grip for maximum control

        Ergonomic grip for maximum control

        The rubber grip is designed to ensure optimal handling even when wet, for better control during use, in or out of the shower.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oiling needed

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oiling needed

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          32  mm
          Shaving element
          Foil with two pre-trimmers
          Trimming element
          Integrated
          Skin comfort
          Skin contour system

        • Create the look you want

          Number of length settings
          5 integrated length settings

        • Ease of use

          Wet and Dry
          • Fully washable
          • Showerproof and easy cleaning
          Secured length settings
          Yes
          Operation
          Cordless use
          Maintenance-free
          No oil needed

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip and handling

        • Power

          Battery type
          Ni-MH
          Run time
          50 minutes
          Charging
          8 hours full charge

        • Accessories

          Stand
          Charging stand

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

