Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Multigroom series 3000

    4-in-1 Beard and Hair trimmer

    QG3332/23
    Find support for this product
    • All-in-one beard and hair trimmer All-in-one beard and hair trimmer All-in-one beard and hair trimmer
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Multigroom series 3000 4-in-1 Beard and Hair trimmer

      QG3332/23
      Find support for this product

      Similar products

      See all multigroomers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Multigroom series 3000

        Multigroom series 3000

        4-in-1 Beard and Hair trimmer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        All-in-one beard and hair trimmer

        4-in-1 waterproof trimmer for maximum versatility

        • 2 attachments and 2 combs
        • cordless, fully washable
        • skin-friendly blades
        • 60 mins' cordless use/10-hr charge
        Gently get rid of unwanted nose and ear hair

        Gently get rid of unwanted nose and ear hair

        Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.

        Skin-friendly, high-performance blades for a gentle trim

        Skin-friendly, high-performance blades for a gentle trim

        Get a gentle trim that is high on performance. Blades are self-sharpening and made of finely ground chromium steel, giving you lasting performance. Their rounded tips and combs ensure smooth, protected contact with your skin.

        60 minutes of cordless use on a 10-hour charge

        60 minutes of cordless use on a 10-hour charge

        Our new blades reduce friction to give you up to 70% more run time than previous models.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

        Trim your face, neck and sideburns to complete your look

        Use the full-size trimmer without a comb to complete your style and get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard.

        18 adjustable lengths (1-18 mm) for an even beard or stubble

        Trim your beard to exactly the length you want, by locking in the setting that suits your desired look. The beard and stubble comb offers 18 length settings from 1 mm to 18 mm, with precisely 1 mm between each setting.

        18 adjustable lengths (3-20 mm) for an even haircut

        Keep your haircut in style, or create a new one, by trimming to different lengths. The hair comb offers 18 length settings from 3 mm to 20 mm, with precisely 1 mm between each setting.

        Trimmer can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Simply rinse the blades and combs after each use for long-lasting performance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Create the look you want

          Number of attachments/combs
          2 attachments and 2 combs
          Styling tools
          • Trimmer
          • Rotary nose trimmer
          • 18-setting beard and stubble comb
          • 18 setting hair-clipper comb
          Number of length settings
          18 integrated length settings
          Hair clipping/Facial styling
          • Detailed styling
          • Goatee
          • Long beard
          • Moustache
          • Sharp lines
          • Short beard
          • Stubbled look

        • Trimming performance

          Skin-friendly blades
          For a gentle trim

        • Ease of use

          Wet and Dry
          Fully washable
          Display
          Charging indicator

        • Design

          Colour
          Grey with silver details
          Handle
          Easy grip

        • Power

          Battery type
          Ni-MH
          Run time
          60 minutes
          Charging
          10 hours full charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes
          No oil needed
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              * Voucher code terms and conditions:


              1. The voucher code can be used to obtain 15% off any purchase of a Philips product, excluding shipping costs, clearance and Sleep and Respiratory services and products in the category ‘Health’, online at www.philips.co.uk/shop/.

              2. This voucher code is valid for 4 weeks from issue.

              3. Voucher codes cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

              4. Philips reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time.

              5. Philips Electronics UK Limited, Ascent 1, Aerospace Boulevard, Farnborough, Hampshire, GU14 6XW 

              Click here to read moreRead less

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount