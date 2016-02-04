2 year warranty
Discontinued
All-in-one beard and hair trimmer
Try out different beard, moustache and hair styles with this all-in-one trimmer. 4 attachments give you the possibility of easily trying many different looks.
2 attachments and 2 combs
cordless, fully washable
skin-friendly blades
60 mins' cordless use/10-hr charge
Use the full-size trimmer without a comb to complete your style and get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard.
Trim your beard to exactly the length you want, by locking in the setting that suits your desired look. The beard and stubble comb offers 18 length settings from 1 mm to 18 mm, with precisely 1 mm between each setting.
Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.
4.3
of 5
8
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Wolffy
04/02/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Can't be faulted
Easy in all aspects of use very happy with the performance
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3332/23 4-in-1 Beard and Hair trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3332/23 4-in-1 Beard and Hair trimmer
Dutch63
28/01/2016
United Kingdom
Great product
Excellent product - makes keeping beard in shape and trimmed so much easier.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3332/23 4-in-1 Beard and Hair trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3332/23 4-in-1 Beard and Hair trimmer
Mick56
06/01/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Perfect Grooming
This product is perfect for facial grooming with just the right amount of necessary accessories to trim beards, moustaches and sideburns easily and accurately. The battery life is good and gives plenty of time to carry out your grooming without having to rush, and recharges quickly too. It is comfortable to hold and use and feels very well made.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3332/23 4-in-1 Beard and Hair trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3332/23 4-in-1 Beard and Hair trimmer
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.