2 year warranty
Discontinued
1 click, total precision
HAIRCLIPPER Series 7000 gives you total precision and complete control of your haircut with just one click. With motorised combs and a high-performance cutting element, it's the only clipper that consistently gives the results you expect.
Self-sharpening stainless steel blades
60 length settings 0.5 - 42 mm
120 mins cordless use/1 hr charge
The intuitive user interface gives you precise feedback on the selected length. Use the buttons to easily select and lock in more than 60 length settings. Quickly browse through lengths or slowly go through each small step of 0.2 mm.
Use the Control Buttons to precisely select and lock in the length you want, with more than 60 length settings. Use the comb to trim with precisely 0.2 mm increments between 1 and 7 mm, and 1 mm between 7 and 42 mm. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5 mm trim.
The clipper comes with 3 adjustable hair combs: from 1 to 7 mm, 7 to 24 mm and 24 to 42 mm. Just attach one of the combs for more than 60 lock-in length settings, with precisely 0.2 mm increments between 1 and 7 mm, and 1 mm between 7 and 42 mm. Or you can use the clipper without the comb for a close 0.5 mm trim.
4.3
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Ntragain
20/11/2019
United Kingdom
So simple to use
Superb. Simple to use . Accurate. Just think of the cut in mm and you will have no difficulties. Powerful cutter. Quick charging . Easy to clean.
Pros
So simply and so effective.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 7000 HC7460/13 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2018-10-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 7000 HC7460/13 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2018-10-20
VDjumpah
22/06/2019
United Kingdom
Good Upgrade
I bought this clipper as a replacement for my previous Philips clipper as the combe attachment for it had broken. Since receiving the new clippers I have used them on 2 occasions and I have been generally happy with it. It will take me some time to get used to holding it as it is bigger than my previous one. I especially like the motorised cutting height selection function as it makes it very easy to choose the cutting grade you want and it doesn't change whilst using the clippers. Also, I like how long the battery charge has lasted as since the initial charge I have used it for a total of about 50 minutes and I have not had to charge it yet and they were on standby for over a week between the two times I used the clippers. So overall I am very happy with this purchase.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 7000 HC7460/13 Hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 7000 HC7460/13 Hair clipper
VDjumpah
22/06/2019
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Good Upgrade
I bought this clipper as a replacement for my previous Philips clipper as the combe attachment for it had broken. Since receiving the new clippers I have used them on 2 occasions and I have been generally happy with it. It will take me some time to get used to holding it as it is bigger than my previous one. I especially like the motorised cutting height selection function as it makes it very easy to choose the cutting grade you want and it doesn't change whilst using the clippers. Also, I like how long the battery charge has lasted as since the initial charge I have used it for a total of about 50 minutes and I have not had to charge it yet and they were on standby for over a week between the two times I used the clippers. So overall I am very happy with this purchase.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 7000 HC7460/13 Hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 7000 HC7460/13 Hair clipper
Versus its Philips predecessor