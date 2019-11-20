I bought this clipper as a replacement for my previous Philips clipper as the combe attachment for it had broken. Since receiving the new clippers I have used them on 2 occasions and I have been generally happy with it. It will take me some time to get used to holding it as it is bigger than my previous one. I especially like the motorised cutting height selection function as it makes it very easy to choose the cutting grade you want and it doesn't change whilst using the clippers. Also, I like how long the battery charge has lasted as since the initial charge I have used it for a total of about 50 minutes and I have not had to charge it yet and they were on standby for over a week between the two times I used the clippers. So overall I am very happy with this purchase.