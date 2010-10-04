2 year warranty
Discontinued
Lift & Cut
1 head
Dual-blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
04/10/2010
United Kingdom
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ55/40 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ55/40 shaving heads
Zeitwanderer
12/03/2011
Deutschland
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ55/40 Scherköpfe
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ55/40 Scherköpfe
guernes1860
18/05/2011
France
good
10 ans que j'avais pas changé de têtes...on coirt que ça coupe encore mais on se bousille la peau sans savoir. Il est clair qu'il ne faut pas attendre si longtemps. Donc, ma peau est douce, à nouveau, et se raser redevient un plaisir..........
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ55/40 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ55/40 shaving heads