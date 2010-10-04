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  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave

Discontinued

shaving heads

HQ55

5
| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Keep a close shave
Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - replace the heads once every 2 years.
See all benefits

Change heads every 2 years for the best results

Keep a close shave

  • Lift & Cut

  • 1 head

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Dual-blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

15 razor-sharp blades for a fast and close shave

15 razor-sharp blades for a fast and close shave

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

04/10/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ55/40 shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ55/40 shaving heads

12/03/2011

Deutschland

Deutschland

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ55/40 Scherköpfe

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ55/40 Scherköpfe

18/05/2011

France

France

good

10 ans que j'avais pas changé de têtes...on coirt que ça coupe encore mais on se bousille la peau sans savoir. Il est clair qu'il ne faut pas attendre si longtemps. Donc, ma peau est douce, à nouveau, et se raser redevient un plaisir..........

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ55/40 shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ55/40 shaving heads

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