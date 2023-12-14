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2 year warranty

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All series

  • Smooth on skin, tough on ingrown hairs.
  • Smooth on skin, tough on ingrown hairs.
  • Smooth on skin, tough on ingrown hairs.
  • Smooth on skin, tough on ingrown hairs.
  • Smooth on skin, tough on ingrown hairs.
  • Smooth on skin, tough on ingrown hairs.

Discontinued

Shaver series 3000Wet and dry electric shaver

AT790/17

4
| (1383) Reviews | 82% recommend this product
Smooth on skin, tough on ingrown hairs.
The new Philips CareTouch shaver is designed to help reduce ingrown hairs to give you smooth skin every day. With Aquatec Wet and Dry you can enjoy a refreshing wet shave when used with gel or foam or a convenient shave when used dry.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Smooth on skin, tough on ingrown hairs.

  • CareTouch

GentleCut heads cut just above skin level for smooth skin

GentleCut heads cut just above skin level for smooth skin

Gently cut just above skin level for smooth skin.

Aquatec Wet & Dry - Refreshing wet shave or an easy dry shave

Aquatec Wet & Dry - Refreshing wet shave or an easy dry shave

Shave wet with gel or foam for extra skin protection or dry for convenience.

Rotary Comfort System effortlessly glides over your skin

Rotary Comfort System effortlessly glides over your skin

Effortlessly glides over your skin for enhanced comfort and smoothness.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1383

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

14/12/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Aquatec 1990 wet and dry shaver

This 1990s shaver is still going strong no blades replaced and battery has never died on me

Pros

Lasts forever

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AquaTouch AT890/20 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AquaTouch AT890/20 Wet and dry electric shaver

27/09/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic

Well best Shaver I have Ever Use to be honest I normally have rash and soreness after a Shave but this was Amazing,Smooth,easy and left my Skin Soft with no rash or soreness.

Pros

Shaves Any Type

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1070/04 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1070/04 Wet and dry electric shaver

21/01/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Actually lasted longer than the warranty..!

Got this as a replacement for another one than expired battery wise before the warranty ran out. this one lasted over 2 1/2 years. Excellent shaver.

Pros

This one lasted.

Cons

Batteries...!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AquaTouch AT890 electric razor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AquaTouch AT890 electric razor

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 