2 year warranty
Discontinued
CareTouch
Gently cut just above skin level for smooth skin.
Shave wet with gel or foam for extra skin protection or dry for convenience.
Effortlessly glides over your skin for enhanced comfort and smoothness.
4.0
of 5
1383
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
Wicket
14/12/2023
United Kingdom
Aquatec 1990 wet and dry shaver
This 1990s shaver is still going strong no blades replaced and battery has never died on me
Pros
Lasts forever
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AquaTouch AT890/20 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AquaTouch AT890/20 Wet and dry electric shaver
BILLYBOY15
27/09/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Fantastic
Well best Shaver I have Ever Use to be honest I normally have rash and soreness after a Shave but this was Amazing,Smooth,easy and left my Skin Soft with no rash or soreness.
Pros
Shaves Any Type
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1070/04 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 1000 S1070/04 Wet and dry electric shaver
Nathan666
21/01/2021
United Kingdom
Actually lasted longer than the warranty..!
Got this as a replacement for another one than expired battery wise before the warranty ran out. this one lasted over 2 1/2 years. Excellent shaver.
Pros
This one lasted.
Cons
Batteries...!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AquaTouch AT890 electric razor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AquaTouch AT890 electric razor
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.