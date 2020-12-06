Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Beardtrimmer series 1000

    Beard & stubble trimmer with USB charging

    BT1216/15
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Durable, consistent performance Durable, consistent performance Durable, consistent performance
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Beardtrimmer series 1000 Beard & stubble trimmer with USB charging

      BT1216/15
      Overall Rating / 5

      Durable, consistent performance

      This trimmer is designed to be charged with a USB cable. It fully charges in 8 hours and runs for up to 60 minutes. The stainless steel blades are self-sharpening, giving you a trim as effective as on day 1.This product can also be used as a hair clipper to cut hair up to 7 mm* See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £20.00

      Beardtrimmer series 1000 Beard & stubble trimmer with USB charging

      Durable, consistent performance

      This trimmer is designed to be charged with a USB cable. It fully charges in 8 hours and runs for up to 60 minutes. The stainless steel blades are self-sharpening, giving you a trim as effective as on day 1.This product can also be used as a hair clipper to cut hair up to 7 mm* See all benefits

      Durable, consistent performance

      This trimmer is designed to be charged with a USB cable. It fully charges in 8 hours and runs for up to 60 minutes. The stainless steel blades are self-sharpening, giving you a trim as effective as on day 1.This product can also be used as a hair clipper to cut hair up to 7 mm* See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £20.00

      Beardtrimmer series 1000 Beard & stubble trimmer with USB charging

      Durable, consistent performance

      This trimmer is designed to be charged with a USB cable. It fully charges in 8 hours and runs for up to 60 minutes. The stainless steel blades are self-sharpening, giving you a trim as effective as on day 1.This product can also be used as a hair clipper to cut hair up to 7 mm* See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all beard-trimmers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Beardtrimmer series 1000

        Beardtrimmer series 1000

        Beard & stubble trimmer with USB charging

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Durable, consistent performance

        Self-sharpening stainless steel blades

        • Self-sharpening stainless steel blades
        • 1 stubble & 3 beard combs 1mm-7mm
        • 60 min cordless use per USB charge
        • Dry use only
        Stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

        Stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

        Get a perfect yet protective trim, time after time. The trimmer's steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay extra-sharp and as effective as on day 1.

        Up to 60 minutes of cordless use after 8 hours' charging

        Up to 60 minutes of cordless use after 8 hours' charging

        Charge your trimmer for 8 hours with your USB cable to get 60 minutes of cordless use.

        USB charging for convenient use

        USB charging for convenient use

        This beard trimmer comes with a USB cable for more flexible charging via your computer or any USB adaptor. The adaptor is not included (recommended adaptor Philips HQ80).

        Choose a 1,3,5 or 7 mm beard length or the zero trim look

        Choose a 1,3,5 or 7 mm beard length or the zero trim look

        You can choose from the 1-mm stubble comb or any of the 3-mm, 5-mm or 7-mm beard combs to get the beard length you want. Alternatively, you can remove the comb and get the zero trim look of 0.5 mm.

        Lights indicate when battery is low or charging

        Lights indicate when battery is low or charging

        The battery indicators in this trimmer let you know what your battery status is: low or charging. This way, you can charge your trimmer on time and you won't end up with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.

        Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

        Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

        Blades have rounded tips for smooth contact with skin to prevent scratching and irritation.

        Travel lock prevents trimmer from accidentally starting

        Travel lock prevents trimmer from accidentally starting

        The travel lock on the on/off button prevents the appliance from being switched on by accident.

        Detachable head for easy cleaning

        Detachable head for easy cleaning

        Detach the head and use the brush included to sweep away loose hairs for easy dry cleaning. No oiling required.

        Ergonomic design for easier handling

        Ergonomic design for easier handling

        Easy to hold and use. Designed to help you trim those hard-to-reach areas.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oiling needed

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oiling needed

        We back this Philips trimmer with a 2 year guarantee: our grooming products are built to last. You'll never need to oil it, and it's compatible with all worldwide voltages. *This product can be used to cut hair, but for best results use a Hair Clipper or Multigroom from the Philips grooming range.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Precision (size of steps)
          By 1 mm
          Cutter width
          32  mm
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Non-scratch teeth
          For more comfort

        • Accessories

          Comb
          • 1 stubble comb (1 mm)
          • 3 beard combs (3, 5, 7 mm)
          Pouch
          Travel pouch
          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush

        • Power

          Charging
          • USB charging
          • 8 hours full charge
          Run time
          60 minutes
          Battery Type
          NiMH
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Adapter
          Not included

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • Battery low indicator
          • Charging indicator
          Cleaning
          Dry cleaning with brush
          Operation
          Cordless use
          Travel lock
          Yes

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic Easy Grip

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes
          No oil needed
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount