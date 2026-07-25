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2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave

Discontinued

shaving heads

HQ4

Keep a close shave
Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance — replace the heads once every 2 years.
See all benefits

Change heads every 2 years for the best results

Keep a close shave

  • CloseCut

  • 3 heads

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Dual-blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

Microgroove for a closer shave

Microgroove for a closer shave

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

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