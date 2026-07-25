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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Accessories and replacements
All series
shaving heads
Discontinued
HQ4
CloseCut
3 heads
Dual-blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
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ShaversCleansing brush
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