2 year warranty
Back to Routine
20% off with voucher* B2R20
Discontinued
Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.
The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *Compared to standard rotary shaving heads.
Personal Comfort Control adapts the shaver to your skin type. Select the 'Normal' setting for a fast and comfortable close shave. Select 'Sensitive' for a comfortable close shave with maximum skin comfort.
4.2
of 5
15
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
Albert
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
This product has many good features
It is comfortable to hold because of its size and shape. It is very efficent as the heads follow the contours of the face. Cleaning is easy just run it under the tap. I have used this razor for some time now and would definately recommend it to a friend and buy again.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartTouch-XL HQ9160 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartTouch-XL HQ9160 Electric shaver
Joedm7ul
12/03/2017
Deutschland
Spitzengerät
Der beste Rasierer den Ich mal hatte. Leider nach 10 Jahren war der Akku fällig. Lasse mich uberraschen von dem S 3510/06.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartTouch-XL HQ9160 Elektrorasierer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartTouch-XL HQ9160 Elektrorasierer
Hans1106
01/10/2014
Deutschland
Ein Klasse-Rasierer!
Seit sechs (6) Jahren benutze ich diesen Rasierer. Ohne Probleme. In der Anschaffung sicherlich ein sportlicher Preis, aber über sechs Jahre verteilt.... Ein preiswerter (...er ist seinen Preis wert!) und robuster Begleiter. Wenn nötig, würde ich mit absoluter Sicherheit wieder zurückgreifen auf diese Marke.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartTouch-XL HQ9160 Elektrorasierer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartTouch-XL HQ9160 Elektrorasierer
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.