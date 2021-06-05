2 year warranty
Discontinued
TripleTrack Pivoting heads
60 min cordless use/1 hr charge
Pop-up trimmer
Charging stand and pouch
The TripleTrack heads - with their 3 rings of shaving blades - cover 50% more skin surface at a time. The DualPrecision slots and holes let you shave both long hairs and stubble in comfort.
The heads flex to stay in close contact with your skin, and pivot to add an extra dimension of movement, all of which gives you a close, fast and comfortable shave.
DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble.
4.1
of 5
56
Reviews
84%
recommend this product
A3jaan
05/06/2021
Nederland
Fijn scheerapparaat met trimmer
Heb een kleine 10 jaar plezier gehad van dit apparaat. Helaas i.v.m. slijtage van het kunststoffen onderdeel dat de koppen op zijn plaats moest houden, afstand moeten doen.
Pros
zie revieuw
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT925/80 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT925/80 Dry electric shaver
A3jaan
09/12/2020
Nederland
Bijzonder fijn scheerapparaat en neustrimmer
Apparaat ligt goed in de hand en voldoet in ruime mate. Neustrimmer is handige toevoeging.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT925/80 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT925/80 Dry electric shaver
Opzichter
14/10/2015
Nederland
Verified buyer
Fijn en gevoelig en goed
Het is een apparaat met een gevoelige scheerkop die prettig scheert. Door de gevoelige kop vraagt het bepalen van de randen van het scheergebied rond de mond en neus extra aandacht en ervaring. De accu loopt niet snel leeg!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT925/19 Elektrisch apparaat voor droog scheren
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT925/19 Elektrisch apparaat voor droog scheren