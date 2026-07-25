ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Renew for better results
  • Renew for better results
  • Renew for better results
  • Renew for better results

Discontinued

shaving heads

HQ2/11

Renew for better results
To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years
See all benefits

Sharp and Close

Renew for better results

  • Lift & Cut

  • 3 heads

Lift & Cut shaving technology with blade system

Blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.