Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Bikini Trimmer and Epilator

    HP6530/30
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Because it's always showtime Because it's always showtime Because it's always showtime
      -{discount-value}

      Bikini Trimmer and Epilator

      HP6530/30
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Because it's always showtime

      Enjoy long-lasting smooth skin with this new epilator with opti-start cap for more efficient epilation. Style your bikini area with the bikini trimmer and give it a personal touch with the stencils. For a beautiful, confident you!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Bikini Trimmer and Epilator

      Because it's always showtime

      Enjoy long-lasting smooth skin with this new epilator with opti-start cap for more efficient epilation. Style your bikini area with the bikini trimmer and give it a personal touch with the stencils. For a beautiful, confident you!

      Because it's always showtime

      Enjoy long-lasting smooth skin with this new epilator with opti-start cap for more efficient epilation. Style your bikini area with the bikini trimmer and give it a personal touch with the stencils. For a beautiful, confident you!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Bikini Trimmer and Epilator

      Because it's always showtime

      Enjoy long-lasting smooth skin with this new epilator with opti-start cap for more efficient epilation. Style your bikini area with the bikini trimmer and give it a personal touch with the stencils. For a beautiful, confident you!

      Similar products

      See all Epilators

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        Bikini Trimmer and Epilator

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Because it's always showtime

        Epilate, trim and style your body

        Opti-start + massage cap for efficient and gentle epilation

        Opti-start + massage cap for efficient and gentle epilation

        For maximum skin contact at all times while relaxing your skin before epilating, this combi-attachment positions the epilator at the optimum angle for constant effective hair removal

        For use in or out of the shower.

        For use in or out of the shower.

        Wet and dry use: for use in and out of the shower, simply rinses clean.

        Washable epilation head

        Washable epilation head

        Rechargeable for up to 60 minutes of cordless grooming

        Rechargeable for up to 60 minutes of cordless grooming

        Trimming comb with five length settings

        Trimming comb with five length settings

        Style your bikini line! Five free stencils

        Style your bikini line! Five free stencils

        Luxurious pouch included

        Luxurious pouch included

        Choose the right speed according to your needs

        Speed 1 for extra gentle epilation and speed 2 for extra efficient epilation

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          120-240  V

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        • Tweezers
          -{discount-value}

          Tweezers

          CRP584/01

          Philips shop price
        • Brush
          -{discount-value}

          Brush

          CRP338/01

          Philips shop price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Register

              Subscribe to our newsletter

              Get your welcome gift of 15% off*


              Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

              A welcome gift of 15% off*

              Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

              People that are happy to make use of their membership
              *
              I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
              What does this mean?
              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
              *Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions
              **Sign up to stay informed, and register your product within 90 days after purchase

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount