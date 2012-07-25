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Discontinued

7000 seriesElectric shaver

HQ7360

4.1

| (107) Reviews | 89% recommend this product

Comfortably close

This shaver is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system. It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble. The shaver is also fully washable.

See all benefits

Shaves even the shortest hairs

Comfortably close

  • Quick charge

Precision Cutting System

Precision Cutting System

The Philips shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

Reflex Action system

Reflex Action system

Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

Comfort shaving heads

Comfort shaving heads

The skin friendly profile enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

107

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

its very easy to clean the head under the tap

i find it excellent value, i have used philips shaver for many years, and will continue to do so

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

a great shave

It took a week for my skin to get used to it but now it shaves almost as close as a blade, I like the way I can have a proper shave or a quick tidy up. I find it easy to man-oeuvre around detail as I shave patterns into my beard, the trimmer makes it easy to sculpt different styles. Using it cordless means you can always see what you are doing

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver

09/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This is an overall excellent shaver with very quick charge.

Although this is a very useful product, easy in the hand, can be used in the shower too. And it's always ready for use with it's quick charge facility the biggest snag with it is the price of a replacement foil. You may as well buy another shaver than replace the foil. Although even though I use it daily it has lasted me about 9 months.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver

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