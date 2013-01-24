Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Satinelle Ice

    Epilator

    HP6491/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Unique ceramic epilation system from Philips Unique ceramic epilation system from Philips Unique ceramic epilation system from Philips
      -{discount-value}

      Satinelle Ice Epilator

      HP6491/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Unique ceramic epilation system from Philips

      Thanks to the soothing properties of ice and an integrated massage system, the new Satinelle Ice significantly reduces the pain normally associated with epilation. The hypoallergenic ceramic disc system is also gentle on sensitive skin. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Satinelle Ice Epilator

      Unique ceramic epilation system from Philips

      Thanks to the soothing properties of ice and an integrated massage system, the new Satinelle Ice significantly reduces the pain normally associated with epilation. The hypoallergenic ceramic disc system is also gentle on sensitive skin. See all benefits

      Unique ceramic epilation system from Philips

      Thanks to the soothing properties of ice and an integrated massage system, the new Satinelle Ice significantly reduces the pain normally associated with epilation. The hypoallergenic ceramic disc system is also gentle on sensitive skin. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Satinelle Ice Epilator

      Unique ceramic epilation system from Philips

      Thanks to the soothing properties of ice and an integrated massage system, the new Satinelle Ice significantly reduces the pain normally associated with epilation. The hypoallergenic ceramic disc system is also gentle on sensitive skin. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Epilators

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Satinelle Ice

        Satinelle Ice

        Epilator

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Unique ceramic epilation system from Philips

        Ice and massage for gentler hair removal

        • Blue

        Click-on ice cooler

        The patented ice cooler soothes the skin reducing the unpleasant feeling of epilation. Its pivoting head follows every curve of your body for optimal cooling and less pain.

        Pivoting cooling head

        Follows the body’s contours for maximum pain reduction during epilation and an immediate cooling and soothing effect on the skin afterwards.

        Integrated massaging system

        Works with the skin cooler to reduce epilation discomfort.

        Hypo-allergenic ceramic epilating head

        Better skin care by reducing the risk of allergic skin irritation.

        Curved epilating head

        For improved grip on hair, ensuring that up to 95% of hairs are removed at the root in one stroke.

        Higher rotation speed

        For more effective hair removal.

        Exfoliating body puff

        Reduces ingrown hair.

        New ergonomic design

        For easier handling.

        Two speed settings

        Speed 1 for fine hair, speed 2 for thicker hair.

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          Ceramic epilation system
          Yes
          Pivoting ice cooler
          Yes
          Active massage system
          Yes
          2 speed settings
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Pulling actions/second speed 1
          880
          Pulling actions/second speed 2
          1080
          RPM speed 1
          2200 min
          RPM speed 2
          2700 min
          Power source
          AC (Mains)
          Voltage
          100-240 V (50-60 Hz) Automatic Voltage Selection  V
          Motor
          DC-Motor 14 V
          Power consumption
          6  W
          Number of discs
          25
          Number of catching points
          24

        • Accessories

          Insulation sleeve
          Yes
          Exfoliation body puff
          Yes
          Luxury storage pouch
          Yes
          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          Packaging design
          Fancy-box with 3D-window
          F-box dimensions
          19.6 x 9.4 x 23.5 cm (width x depth x height)  mm
          F-box weight
          625  g
          A-box dimensions
          56.6 x 19.6 x 25.1 cm (width x depth x height)  mm
          A-box weight
          4060  g
          No. of pieces per A-box
          6  pcs

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        • Tweezers
          -{discount-value}

          Tweezers

          CRP584/01

          Philips shop price
        • Brush
          -{discount-value}

          Brush

          CRP338/01

          Philips shop price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Register

              Subscribe to our newsletter

              Get your welcome gift of 15% off*


              Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

              A welcome gift of 15% off*

              Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

              People that are happy to make use of their membership
              *
              I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
              What does this mean?
              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
              *Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions
              **Sign up to stay informed, and register your product within 90 days after purchase

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount