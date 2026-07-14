2 year warranty
Full metal blades
0.2 mm precision steps
BeardSense Technology
Hair collector
Up to 100 minutes runtime
Self-sharpening metal blades deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim, staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required. Non-corrosive blades also make it easy to clean.
The trimmer's Precision Dial has 40 length settings in 0.2 mm steps, helping you to craft your beard as precisely as you need.
Our innovative hair collector efficiently catches up to 80% of trimmed hairs*, giving you less hassle as you trim.
4.3
of 5
168
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Elviso
14/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Very practical product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beard Trimmer 7000 Series BT7670/15 Beard styling with hair collector
Date of Use 2026-05-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beard Trimmer 7000 Series BT7670/15 Beard styling with hair collector
Date of Use 2026-05-04
Raju Viram
03/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Very good product
Very nice product good quality I am happy this is first time I’m using
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beard Trimmer 7000 Series BT7665/15 Beard styling with hair collector
Date of Use 2026-06-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beard Trimmer 7000 Series BT7665/15 Beard styling with hair collector
Date of Use 2026-06-24
AndyK11
20/05/2026
United Kingdom
Great for sensitive skin
I've got very sensitive skin and have always used a beard trimmer without the guard on to shave as other methods cause me issues. This beard trimmer was just what I needed and trims close enough without the guard on without causing me any skin irritation or issues such as I have had with other trimmers. Excellent product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beard Trimmer 7000 Series BT7665/15 Beard styling with hair collector
Date of Use 2026-05-03
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beard Trimmer 7000 Series BT7665/15 Beard styling with hair collector
Date of Use 2026-05-03
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase