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  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort
  • Maximum precision with minimum effort

Beard Trimmer 5000 SeriesBeard styling with hair collector

BT5775/15

4.3
| (168) Reviews | 88% recommend this product
Maximum precision with minimum effort
Get total precision, effortlessly. With self-sharpening metal blades and an innovative hair collector, our trimmer sharpens and simplifies your grooming experience. Plus, BeardSense technology boosts power exactly when you need it.
See all benefits

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

For a precise beard with less mess

Maximum precision with minimum effort

  • Full metal blades

  • 0.2 mm precision steps

  • BeardSense Technology

  • Hair collector

  • Up to 100 minutes runtime

Maximum precision and long-lasting performance

Maximum precision and long-lasting performance

Self-sharpening metal blades deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim, staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required. Non-corrosive blades also make it easy to clean.

Craft your beard with the precision you need

Craft your beard with the precision you need

The trimmer's Precision Dial has 40 length settings in 0.2 mm steps, helping you to craft your beard as precisely as you need.

Designed to catch hair while you trim

Designed to catch hair while you trim

Our innovative hair collector efficiently catches up to 80% of trimmed hairs*, giving you less hassle as you trim.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

168

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

14/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Very practical product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beard Trimmer 7000 Series BT7670/15 Beard styling with hair collector

Date of Use 2026-05-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beard Trimmer 7000 Series BT7670/15 Beard styling with hair collector

Date of Use 2026-05-04

03/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Very good product

Very nice product good quality I am happy this is first time I’m using

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beard Trimmer 7000 Series BT7665/15 Beard styling with hair collector

Date of Use 2026-06-24

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beard Trimmer 7000 Series BT7665/15 Beard styling with hair collector

Date of Use 2026-06-24

20/05/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for sensitive skin

I've got very sensitive skin and have always used a beard trimmer without the guard on to shave as other methods cause me issues. This beard trimmer was just what I needed and trims close enough without the guard on without causing me any skin irritation or issues such as I have had with other trimmers. Excellent product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beard Trimmer 7000 Series BT7665/15 Beard styling with hair collector

Date of Use 2026-05-03

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beard Trimmer 7000 Series BT7665/15 Beard styling with hair collector

Date of Use 2026-05-03

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

  1. Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase 