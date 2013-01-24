Home
    Multigroom series 3000

    10-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

    MG3747/33
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • All-in-one trimmer All-in-one trimmer All-in-one trimmer
      Multigroom series 3000 10-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

      MG3747/33
      Overall Rating / 5
      2 Awards

      All-in-one trimmer

      Try out a new look any day of the week with this durable all-in-one trimmer. Ten quality tools allow you to easily create your preferred facial style, cut your hair and groom your body. See all benefits

        Multigroom series 3000

        Multigroom series 3000

        10-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

        All-in-one trimmer

        10-in-1 trimmer

        • 10 tools
        • Self-sharpening steel blades
        • Up to 70-min run time
        • Rinseable attachments
        Self-sharpening, skin-friendly blades for a perfect trim

        Self-sharpening, skin-friendly blades for a perfect trim

        Get a perfect trim, time after time. The steel blades lightly brush against one another – sharpening themselves as they work. This results in blades that are sharp as day 1 after 3 years of use.

        7 combs for trimming your face, hair and body

        7 combs for trimming your face, hair and body

        2 stubble combs (1,2 mm), 1 adjustable beard comb (3-7 mm), 3 hair combs (9,12,16 mm) and 1 body comb (3 mm).

        Rinseable attachments for easy cleaning

        Rinseable attachments for easy cleaning

        Simply detach and rinse the blades and combs under the tap to thoroughly clean them.

        Storage pouch for easy organisation and travel

        Storage pouch for easy organisation and travel

        Use the convenient pouch for storage or travel. It holds and protects your trimmer and all its tools when you're on the go.

        3-year guarantee and worldwide voltage

        3-year guarantee and worldwide voltage

        We back this Philips trimmer with a 3-year guarantee. Our grooming products are built to last and engineered to give a reliable performance, time after time. This trimmer's parts never need to be oiled, and its battery is compatible with all voltages, worldwide.

        Trim and style your face, hair and body with 10 tools

        This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair, clips your hair and grooms your body.

        Metal trimmer trims beard, hair and body

        Use the metal trimmer without a comb to get clean, sharp lines around your beard, neck and hairline, or to trim your body hair to a minimum length. The trimmer's shelf-sharpening blades remain as sharp as day 1, even after 3 years of use.

        Detail metal trimmer defines edges of your beard or goatee

        Create fine lines, contours and details with precision, to define or change your style.

        Nose trimmer gently removes unwanted nose and ear hair

        Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.

        Run time: up to 70 minutes of cordless use per charge

        Get up to 70 minutes of cordless use for every 16-hour charge.

        Technical Specifications

        • Create the look you want

          Number of tools
          10 tools
          Styling tools
          • Detail metal trimmer
          • Metal trimmer
          • Nose and ear trimmer
          • 3-7 mm adjustable beard comb
          • 2 stubble combs
          • 3 hair combs
          • 1 body comb
          Bodygroom/Hairclipping/Facial
          • Long beard
          • Short beard
          • Stubbled look
          • Sharp lines
          • Detailed styling
          • Goatee

        • Cutting system

          Self-sharpening blades
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush
          Pouch
          Storage pouch

        • Power

          Battery type
          Ni-MH
          Run time
          70 minutes
          Charging
          16 hours full charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          Rinseable attachments
          Maintenance-free
          No oil needed

        • Service

          3-year guarantee
          Yes

