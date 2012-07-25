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All series

  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.
  • Fast. Close. Efficient.

Discontinued

Shaver series 3000Electric shaver

HQ8250/17

4
| (224) Reviews | 83% recommend this product
Fast. Close. Efficient.
The three tracks of the Speed-XL shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Fast. Close. Efficient.

  • Rechargeable

Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *Compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.

FastRinse with anti-bacterial coating inside

FastRinse with anti-bacterial coating inside

Anti-bacterial coating inside the shaving unit ensures that the shaver is rinsed clean in seconds.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

224

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Design and Reliability

I have owned the razor for almost 2 years and have had no problems during all that time. I shave regularly and yet don't have to recharge all that often. I get a lot of shaves per charge. It's also easy to transport and durable I have no problem with recommending thos razor!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8200 series HQ8250 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8200 series HQ8250 Electric shaver

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Design and Reliability

I have owned the razor for almost 2 years and have had no problems during all that time. I shave regularly and yet don't have to recharge all that often. I get a lot of shaves per charge. It's also easy to transport and durable I have no problem with recommending thos razor!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8200 series HQ8250 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 8200 series HQ8250 Electric shaver

15/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product has everything

Clean close shave Battery life when charged excellent length before recharge required

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8250/17 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8250/17 Electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 