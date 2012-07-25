2 year warranty
Discontinued
Rechargeable
The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *Compared to standard rotary shaving heads.
Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.
Anti-bacterial coating inside the shaving unit ensures that the shaver is rinsed clean in seconds.
4.0
of 5
224
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
mjtc
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent Design and Reliability
I have owned the razor for almost 2 years and have had no problems during all that time. I shave regularly and yet don't have to recharge all that often. I get a lot of shaves per charge. It's also easy to transport and durable I have no problem with recommending thos razor!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8250 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8250 Electric shaver
Varnor
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent Design and Reliability
I have owned the razor for almost 2 years and have had no problems during all that time. I shave regularly and yet don't have to recharge all that often. I get a lot of shaves per charge. It's also easy to transport and durable I have no problem with recommending thos razor!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8250 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8250 Electric shaver
MartinR
15/07/2012
United Kingdom
This product has everything
Clean close shave Battery life when charged excellent length before recharge required
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8250/17 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8250/17 Electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.