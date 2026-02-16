2 year warranty
Titanium blades
400 length settings
120 mins cordless use/1 h charge
Up to 5-year guarantee
Use the Control Buttons to precisely select and lock in the length you want, with more than 60 length settings. Use the comb to trim with precisely 0.2 mm increments between 1 and 7 mm, and 1 mm between 7 and 42 mm. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5 mm trim.
Looking good has never been easier with Philips. Our self-sharpening titanium blades are incredibly long-lasting, maintaining their sharpness from day one even after 5 years
An even haircut, personalised to you. The PowerAdapt sensor automatically adjusts the motor to match your unique hair density, providing precisely the right cutting power at any length.
Awards
4.1
of 5
908
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
DSt65
16/02/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent product!!
Great brand, great product...have had a similar model for years...decided to replace with the newer updated version.
Pros
Great cut, accuracy, easy to use, etc..
Cons
None...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories
Bristol bear
19/01/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Easy to use
Brilliant and easy to use good battery lots of cutting lengths
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories
Feathers McGraw
08/08/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
A Cut above!
Excellent product. Could have done with this during covid as its far better than the add on to my Phillips shaver! It's as flexible as you can get and very easy to use.
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories
The warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.
Applicable exclusively to the 5000, 7000 and 9000 Series models. Available for the global market, excluding the USA, Canada and China.