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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
HAIR clippers
All series
Hairclipper series 9000 Washable hair clipper
Support
HC9450/15
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UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
User manual
All (13)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
How do I use the features of my Philips hair clipper HC9450?
What do the battery icons on my appliance mean?
Can I use my Philips hair clipper to trim my body hair?
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
How do I clean my Philips groomer?
HairclipperCutter
ShaversCleansing brush
Hairclipper series 9000Charging stand
Hairclipper 7000/9000Adjustable hair comb 1-7 mm
Hair clipper series 7000& 9000Hair clipper comb 7-24 MM
Hairclipper series 7000 & 9000Adjustable hair comb 24–42 mm
Hairclipper seria 7000& 9000 Pouch
Beardtrimmer series 9000Power plug EU Type HQ8505
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
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