    Satinelle

    Epilator

    HP6503/10
    Our most gentle epilator
      Satinelle Epilator

      HP6503/10
      Our most gentle epilator

      Satinelle Epilator

      Our most gentle epilator

      Our most gentle epilator

      Satinelle Epilator

      Our most gentle epilator

        Epilator

        Our most gentle epilator

        For long-lasting smooth legs

        Premium ice cooler with pivoting head

        Premium ice cooler with pivoting head

        The patented ice cooler soothes the skin reducing the unpleasant feeling of epilation. Its pivoting head follows every curve of your body for optimal cooling and less pain.

        Hypoallergenic discs

        Hypoallergenic discs

        Reduce risk of allergic skin irritation, taking extra care of your skin.

        New ceramic epilation system

        Thanks to its unique ceramic material and ergonomic shape the epilation head catches more hairs ensuring up to 20% faster* epilation. *Compared to Philips Satin Ice.

        Washable epilation head

        For extra hygiene and easy cleaning.

        Sonic massage system

        High-frequent massaging minimises the pulling sensation.

        Charging stand included

        Cordless epilation, anywhere!

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          Pivoting ice cooler
          Yes
          Sonic massage system
          Yes
          Ceramic epilation system
          Yes
          2 speed settings
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power source
          AC-RC (mains)
          Voltage
          100–240  V
          Motor
          DC 14 V
          Power consumption
          6  W
          Number of discs
          13
          Number of catching points
          24
          RPM
          2500
          Pulling actions/second
          1000

        • Accessories

          Detachable shaving head
          For a smooth shave
          Delicate area ice cooler
          For delicate body areas
          Insulation sleeve
          For convenient handling
          Exfoliation body puff
          Fewer ingrown hairs
          Luxury storage pouch
          For storage and protection
          Cleaning brush
          For easy cleaning

        • Logistic data

          Pallet size (EU)
          tbd  cm
          Pallet quantity (EU)
          tbd  pcs
          Pallet quantity (GB)
          tbd  pcs
          Pallet size (GB)
          tbd  cm

        • Weight and dimensions

          Packaging design
          Yes
          F-box dimensions
          tbd  mm
          F-box weight
          tbd  g
          A-box dimensions
          tbd  mm
          A-box weight
          tbd  g
          No. of pieces per A-box
          tbd  pcs

        Optional Accessories

        Tweezers
          Tweezers

          CRP584/01

        Brush
          Brush

          CRP338/01

