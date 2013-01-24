Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Our most gentle epilator
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Our most gentle epilator
Our most gentle epilator
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Our most gentle epilator
The patented ice cooler soothes the skin reducing the unpleasant feeling of epilation. Its pivoting head follows every curve of your body for optimal cooling and less pain.
Reduce risk of allergic skin irritation, taking extra care of your skin.
Thanks to its unique ceramic material and ergonomic shape the epilation head catches more hairs ensuring up to 20% faster* epilation. *Compared to Philips Satin Ice.
For extra hygiene and easy cleaning.
High-frequent massaging minimises the pulling sensation.
Cordless epilation, anywhere!
Features
Technical specifications
Accessories
Logistic data
Weight and dimensions