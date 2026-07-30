2 year warranty
Discontinued
14 tools
DualCut technology
Up to 180 min runtime
Showerproof
This all-in-one hair trimmer features advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades, and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.
The Philips Multigroom 7000 all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 14 attachments to provide a full-body grooming solution.
Create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair thanks to the body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades. These non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.
4.4
of 5
1779
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Bishbosh
30/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Perfect
Excellent product and so versatile in what it does, easy to use and the battery lasts a long time
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer MG5950/15R1 Refurbished Series 5000
Date of Use 2026-07-01
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer MG5950/15R1 Refurbished Series 5000
Date of Use 2026-07-01
Zebra123415
05/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Lots of attachments easy to use
Very good razer with lots of attachments also easy to use and adjust
Pros
Easy to use, lots of attachments
Cons
Nothing really
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7951/15 17-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-06-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7951/15 17-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-06-01
Mouse65
30/05/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
A fine piece of kit
I'm a 60 year old man and have hair starting to sprout from the oddest places, let's leave it at that. Having different heads and guards allows me to quickly and safely remove unruly hairs from eyebrows, ears, nose and other 'intimate' areas. No nicks, no problems and holds it's charge really well.
Pros
Small, neat, easy to switch heads and guards, holds charge better than expected.
Cons
Power button easy to switch on or off by accident, when you have sausages for fingers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7941/15 17-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-05-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7941/15 17-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-05-04
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.