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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
FACE Stylers and grooming kits
All series
Multigroom series 7000 14-in-1, Face, Hair and Body
Discontinued
Support
MG7745/15
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Quick start guide
Data Act Document
All (10)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
MultigroomBeard comb 1 mm
MultigroomBody comb 3 mm
Multigroom Comb 16 MM
All-in-One-Trimmer/MultigroomNose and ear trimmer
Body trimmer
MultigroomHair comb 4 mm
Multigroom series 7000Hair trimmer
ShaversCleansing brush
Beardtrimmer series 9000Power plug EU Type HQ8505
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
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