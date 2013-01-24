Home
    SmartClick

    beard Styler accessory

    RQ111/50
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • Show your style Show your style Show your style
      Show your style

      Click-on Beard Styler complements your Philips SensoTouch or arcitec electric shaver, so you can create the style you want. See all benefits

      Compatible Products

        Show your style

        Expand your possibilities

        • SmartClick accessory
        • 5 length settings
        The beard and moustache comb allows you to maintain a perfect beard up to 5mm.

          Technical Specifications

          • Create the look you want

            Styles
            • Short beard
            • Stubble

          • Cutting system

            Comb type
            5 length settings
            Range of length settings
            0.5mm up to 5mm

          • Content

            Packaging
            • Comb
            • Precision trimmer

          • SmartClick attachment

            Fits product type
            • Shaver series 9000 (S9xxx)
            • Shaver series 7000 (S7xxx)
            • SensoTouch 3D (RQ12xx)
            • SensoTouch 2D (RQ11xx)
            • arcitec (RQ10xx)

