2 year warranty
Discontinued
RQ111/50
Show your style
Click-on Beard Styler complements your Philips SensoTouch or arcitec electric shaver, so you can create the style you want.
S5465/18
SP9885/35
S9974/63
S9983/55
S9974/35
S9974/55
S9975/55
SP9840/31
S5050/04R1
SP9883/35
SmartClick accessory
5 length settings
The beard and moustache comb allows you to maintain a perfect beard up to 5mm.
Turn your shaver into a trimmer in 2 easy steps. 1. Lift the shaving head out of the shaver; 2. Click on the Beard Styler.
Simply remove the comb to use the precision trimmer with a 0.5mm stubble setting.
2.1
of 5
197
Reviews
Skelter
20/05/2015
Nederland
Doet wat hij moet.
Gebruik de styler nu een paar weken met scheerapparaat S9031/12. Klikt er gemakkelijk op en werkt uitstekend. In het begin even uit moeten vinden hoe het apparaat het beste te sturen. Klein genoeg om ook mee op reis te nemen. Al met al een aanrader.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/50 baardstyleraccessoire
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/50 baardstyleraccessoire
08/11/2020
Deutschland
Gutes Zubehör, funktioniert ohne Murren!
ich nutze dieses Produkt seit vielen Jahren und bin vollends begeistert. Die Erfahrungen der anderen Rezensenten kann ich in keiner Weise teilen. Bei mir bricht nichts oder geht im Allgemeinen kaputt. Man muss filigrane Bauteile vielleicht auch etwas vorsichtiger behandeln...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/50 Bartstyler-Zubehör
Date of Use 2018-11-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/50 Bartstyler-Zubehör
Date of Use 2018-11-08
kette81
22/03/2018
Deutschland
Plastikaufsatz defekt
Leider ist auch bei mir durch den andauernden Gebrauch eine Führungsschiene aufgrund von Verschleiß abgebrochen, ein verkleben hat hierbei nicht geholfen. Es steht in keinem Verhältnis hier den kompletten Aufsatz neu zu kaufen! Gibt es denn keine Möglichkeit nur diesen Aufsatz zu erhalten?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/50 Bartstyler-Zubehör
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/50 Bartstyler-Zubehör