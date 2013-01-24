Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Show your style
Click-on Beard Styler complements your Philips SensoTouch or arcitec electric shaver, so you can create the style you want. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Show your style
Click-on Beard Styler complements your Philips SensoTouch or arcitec electric shaver, so you can create the style you want. See all benefits
beard Styler accessory
Philips shop price
Total:
Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
The beard and moustache comb allows you to maintain a perfect beard up to 5mm.
Turn your shaver into a trimmer in 2 easy steps. 1. Lift the shaving head out of the shaver; 2. Click on the Beard Styler.
Simply remove the comb to use the precision trimmer with a 0.5mm stubble setting.
The Click-on Beard Styler is designed to trim whiskers extremely short while still protecting your skin.
The SmartClick beard styler attachment is compatible with all shaver ranges with the SmartClick system.
CRP338/01
Create the look you want
Cutting system
Content
SmartClick attachment