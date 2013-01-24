Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Shaving head

    HQ1033
    • To replace your current shaving head To replace your current shaving head To replace your current shaving head
      -{discount-value}

      Shaving head

      HQ1033

      To replace your current shaving head

      For continuously close shaving.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £39.99

      Shaving head

      To replace your current shaving head

      For continuously close shaving.

      To replace your current shaving head

      For continuously close shaving.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £39.99

      Shaving head

      To replace your current shaving head

      For continuously close shaving.

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all parts and accessories

      Shaving head

      Total:

      To replace your current shaving head

      Optional Accessories

      See all parts and accessories
        * Suggested retail price

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product types
          AT890/41

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Get your welcome gift of 15% off*


            Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

            A welcome gift of 15% off*

            Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

            People that are happy to make use of their membership
            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?
            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
            *Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions
            **Sign up to stay informed, and register your product within 90 days after purchase

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount