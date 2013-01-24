Home
    Beardtrimmer series 7000

    Vacuum beard & stubble trimmer

    BT7202/13
      Beardtrimmer series 7000 Vacuum beard & stubble trimmer

      BT7202/13
      Less mess vacuum trimmer

      Trim, style and finish your beard, moustache and sideburns without the mess. As you trim and style your beard, the integrated vacuum system captures up to 90 per cent of cut hair* meaning no more hairs cover your sink and countertops - allowing you to enjoy your look without worrying about the mess.

      Beardtrimmer series 7000 Vacuum beard & stubble trimmer

      Less mess vacuum trimmer

      Trim, style and finish your beard, moustache and sideburns without the mess. As you trim and style your beard, the integrated vacuum system captures up to 90 per cent of cut hair* meaning no more hairs cover your sink and countertops - allowing you to enjoy your look without worrying about the mess. See all benefits

        Less mess vacuum trimmer

        Integrated vacuum captures up to 90% of cut hair*

        • 20 settings from 0.5-10mm
        • Stainless steel blades
        • Lift-and-trim system guides hair
        • 60 min cordless use/1 hr charge
        No more mess from cut hairs

        No more mess from cut hairs

        Trim, style and finish without the mess. The powerful integrated vacuum system catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim and clean bathroom.

        Effortless, even trim

        Effortless, even trim

        Trim your stubble in one quick stroke. Our lift-and-trim system raises hairs into the optimal position so the double-sharpened blades effortlessly cut hairs for an easy, even finish.

        Double-sharpened stainless steel blades for faster trimming

        Double-sharpened stainless steel blades for faster trimming

        Strong steel blades are double-sharpened and made to last a very long time to cut through even thick hair. They sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other as you trim.

        20 lock-in length settings, 0.5 - 10 mm with 0.5-mm precision

        20 lock-in length settings, 0.5 - 10 mm with 0.5-mm precision

        Select your preferred trim length by simply turning the zoom wheel on the handle until the length you want is displayed from 0.5 - 10mm with 0.5mm precision. Then use the lock in comb for an even trim.

        60 minutes cordless use or plug in

        60 minutes cordless use or plug in

        Charge your beard trimmer for 1 hour to get 60 minutes of cordless use. If you need more energy while trimming, you can simply plug the trimmer into the wall. This trimmer has been designed to run both cordless and plugged in.

        Easy clean and no maintenance

        Easy clean and no maintenance

        The double-sharpened steel blades sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other as you trim – meaning there is no need for oil. The anti-static chamber makes it easy to empty the hairs into the bin. The blades can simply be removed and rinsed under the tap.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and no need to oil

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and no need to oil

        We back this Philips trimmer with a 2 year guarantee: our grooming products are built to last. You'll never need to oil it, and it's compatible with all worldwide voltages.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Precision (size of steps)
          By 0.5 mm
          Range of length settings
          0.5 mm up to 10 mm
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades

        • Create the look you want

          Number of length settings
          20 integrated length settings

        • Accessories

          Supplied
          Precision trimmer attachment and cleaning brush
          Box Contains
          Beard trimmer, charger, precision trimmer, cleaning brush

        • Ease of use

          Wet & dry / dry
          Dry use only
          Display
          Battery light
          Cleaning
          Rinseable attachments
          Operation
          Corded and Cordless use

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Power

          Battery Type
          NiMH
          Run time
          60 minutes
          Charging
          1 hour full charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes
          No oil needed
          Yes

              * Tested in lab environment on hair mats

