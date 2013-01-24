Search terms
Trim, style and finish your beard, moustache and sideburns without the mess. As you trim and style your beard, the integrated vacuum system captures up to 90 per cent of cut hair* meaning no more hairs cover your sink and countertops - allowing you to enjoy your look without worrying about the mess. See all benefits
Trim, style and finish without the mess. The powerful integrated vacuum system catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim and clean bathroom.
Trim your stubble in one quick stroke. Our lift-and-trim system raises hairs into the optimal position so the double-sharpened blades effortlessly cut hairs for an easy, even finish.
Strong steel blades are double-sharpened and made to last a very long time to cut through even thick hair. They sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other as you trim.
Select your preferred trim length by simply turning the zoom wheel on the handle until the length you want is displayed from 0.5 - 10mm with 0.5mm precision. Then use the lock in comb for an even trim.
Charge your beard trimmer for 1 hour to get 60 minutes of cordless use. If you need more energy while trimming, you can simply plug the trimmer into the wall. This trimmer has been designed to run both cordless and plugged in.
The double-sharpened steel blades sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other as you trim – meaning there is no need for oil. The anti-static chamber makes it easy to empty the hairs into the bin. The blades can simply be removed and rinsed under the tap.
We back this Philips trimmer with a 2 year guarantee: our grooming products are built to last. You'll never need to oil it, and it's compatible with all worldwide voltages.
