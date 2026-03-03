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11
d
Days
21
h
Hours
11
m
Minutes
52
s
Seconds
Discontinued
Smooth body shave
The Series 3000 is designed to power through hair, without compromising on skin comfort. You can use the skin friendly shaver or trim by clicking on the 3, 5 or 7 mm length combs.
Skin-friendly shaver
3 click-on combs, 3,5,7 mm
50 mins' cordless use/1 hr charge
Now you can confidently trim and shave everywhere on your body with just one tool. This Philips full body trimmer for men cuts hair at 3 different lengths for clean, even results on your back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarms, arms, groin and legs.
The men's body groomer is designed to capture short, long and thick hair in a single stroke. The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin from cuts and nicks.
The shaving system comes with 3 attachable combs for 3 mm, 5 mm and 7 mm trimming, or use without a comb for a closer finish. Pre-trimming is recommended for thicker hair.
Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
Go to parts and accessories
4.1
of 5
749
Reviews
84%
recommend this product
Al19
03/03/2026
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great
This is a great trimmer. I do think it works well if the hair is already short as I had a few issues with it clogging on the first use. After that it was pretty much plain sailing. It didnt irritate my skin and no nicks. It is easy to handle and manauever around my body. A full charge last up to 80 minutes.
Pros
No cuts or nicks
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3475/15 With Triple Protect shaving system
Date of Use 2026-02-03
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3475/15 With Triple Protect shaving system
Date of Use 2026-02-03
Harry1a4
24/02/2026
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Very close shave
This is a great product, far better and smooth shave on the downstairs department
Pros
Close shave
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3475/15 With Triple Protect shaving system
Date of Use 2026-01-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3475/15 With Triple Protect shaving system
Date of Use 2026-01-24
BowieBear
21/02/2026
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Superb addition to any man's grooming routine!
This is a really great addition for a man's grooming routine. It trims back and shoulder hair with ease an, is gentle for use on let's say men's delicate areas. It trims without causing any irritation or nicks. It is easy to handle and is easy to switch between the two trimmers. I would say because of USB charging cable it is easy for travel. The battery life is good. Even when it flashes alerting you to charge it, it still gives you a few days use. Charges quickly.Overall good little addition to my routine.
Pros
Easy to handle, doesn't nick skin,good battery life with easy USB charging.
Cons
Honestly I don't have any .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3475/15 With Triple Protect shaving system
Date of Use 2026-01-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3475/15 With Triple Protect shaving system
Date of Use 2026-01-21
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Online survey of 16,003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.