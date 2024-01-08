2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
BG3015/13
Discontinued
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
I have a nickel allergy. Can I use this appliance?
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
How do I clean my Philips groomer?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
On which areas can I use my Philips Body Groomer?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Groomer
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair