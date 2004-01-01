Home
    Vision

    Car headlights

    12580B1
      -{discount-value}

      Feel safe, drive safe

      For the best compromise between light-beam performance and a very competitive price, with original equipment quality for greater safety and comfort See all benefits

      For the best compromise between light-beam performance and a very competitive price, with original equipment quality for greater safety and comfort See all benefits

        Feel safe, drive safe

        Original equipment

        • Type of lamp: H15
        • Pack of: 1
        • 12 V, 55/15 W
        • More light

        Optimised lifetime and durability

        Our lighting solutions produce a powerful and precise beam of light with maximum output. We consistently produce the best, most efficient lighting solutions because we know that our high-quality lighting may one day save a life.

        Respecting the high quality standard of the ECE homologation

        Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high-quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers' driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

        Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

        It is highly recommended that you change them in pairs for symmetrical light performance.

        Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

        Which 12 V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offering includes all car-specific functions: high beam, low beam, front fog, front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, licence plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          B1
          EAN1
          8719018020017
          EAN3
          8719018020031

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          55/15 W

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12580B1
          Ordering code
          20001730

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          0.7  g
          Height
          13  cm
          Length
          25.5  cm
          Width
          19  cm

        • Product description

          Type
          H15
          Application
          • High beam
          • DRL
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Range
          • Vision
          • Standard
          Technology
          Halogen
          Designation
          12580B1
          Base
          PGJ23T-1

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          36.3  g
          Height
          12.9  cm
          Length
          9.5  cm
          Net weight per piece
          23.3  g
          Width
          4.6  cm
          MOQ (for professionals)
          10
          Pack Quantity
          1

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Standard
          Product highlight
          Philips standard bulbs

