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  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe

VisionMore vision

12972PRB1

3.8
| (256) Reviews
Feel safe, drive safe
Producing up to 30% more vision compared to a standard car bulb, Vision headlight bulbs ensure excellent light-beam performance at a very competitive price with Original Equipment Quality for greater safety and comfort.
See all benefits

Up to 30% more vision compared to a standard lamp

Feel safe, drive safe

  • Type of lamp: H7

  • 12 V, 55 W

  • Up to 30% more vision

  • Best value for money

  • Number of bulbs: 1

Vision bulbs project longer light beams than standard lamps

Vision bulbs project longer light beams than standard lamps

Our lighting solutions produce a powerful and precise beam of light with maximum output. We consistently produce the best, most efficient lighting solutions because we know that our high-quality lighting may one day save a life.

Road safety begins with seeing and being seen

Road safety begins with seeing and being seen

Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is the first and only part of the safety circle that actually helps prevent accidents. Philips promotes active safety protection to prevent accidents by increasing overall visibility and road illumination.

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

256

Reviews

10/11/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

For now is ok

Овој продукт за почеток е во ред, ќе Видиме за понатака дали ќе ги исполни мојте очекувања и гаранција.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

30/07/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

awesome product

my vehicle Toyota runs offroad and at high speeds at auto bahn. I need 4 such lamps to be comfortable in cabin at night ... even with sleepy eyes .. need to see distant and clear these originals are surely serving my needs better than other fake makes ... even there are copies of philips products in market ... but i preferred paying original price at amazon to get my hands on it ... and since its so good, i will have my uncles car also fit with it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb

23/10/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

OUTSTANDING FOR AN HALOGEN BULB

These bulbs are very brighter than the blue vision but not by far. but the beam is sharper than its previous x-treme vision and award winning ultra blue vision. Will I buy these bulb again????

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb

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